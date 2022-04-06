Amazing! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan gifts something special to this star of Banni Chow Home Delivery, Deet inside

Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 14:56
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this video we see that Ulka Gupta who plays the role of Banni in the show Banni Chow Home Delivery has received a special gift from Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie. Ulka is very overwhelmed by her gesture and is very much grateful for her. Take a look at her excitement in this video. 

Meanwhile in the show, Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing. Jyoti feels threatened and reacts frightened. Imlie laughs it off by saying that she was joking. But was she really joking?

About Author

