Amazing! Ishk Par Zor Nahi actors Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh bring out their inner child

Ishk Par Zor Nahi a hit show that aired from 15 March 2021 to 20 August 2021 on Sony TV. It was produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films and starred Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal.

The chemistry between the lead actors Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal, who played the roles of Ahaan Veer Malhotra and Ishqi Malhotra, was a major hit. Fans loved their performance and have been missing the duo ever since the show went off air.

Earlier, Param had shared an amazing update about their reunion, and this time, Akshita Mudgal shared an update of her fun time with Param.

She took to her instagram and uploaded a video wherein she is seen enjoying her time with Param. They looked like teenagers. She captioned the video as, "Sometimes a moment well spent is all it takes to go through a long day. Plus life is all about moments and this was a crazy one. Credit goes to me bcz I never let his inner child die. Happy day guys."

Param Singh rose to fame with popular shows like My Choice, Ghulaam, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. He has impressed the audiences with his stellar acting chops over the years.

On the other hand, Akshita Mudgal is famous for her lead roles in television serials like Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai, and Bhakharwadi. In addition, she has been seen in supporting roles in television shows such as Crime Patrol and Mitegi Laxman Rekha. Akshita started her career as a dancer on the reality show Dance India Dance.

