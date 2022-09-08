AMAZING! Kairav's first mock shoot was enough for Mayank Arora to turn the most adored Brother on screen from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara gets stuck inside and Abhimanyu rushes to save her but an explosion takes place and they both fall unconscious. None of them could bear the smoke and lay lifeless.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 11:32
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. Fans are in awe of Kairav with his angry mode for Abhi to his caring nature for Akshu and Aaru. 

We got our hands on the most unmissable mock shoot of Kairav and here's how the Goenka's third generation's journey began in the show. 

Check it out: 

Currently, Abhimanyu saved Akshara and in revenge, the hospital was set on fire. Abhimanyu and Akshara try to save the patients who are bed-ridden and without a care for themselves they move the patients to safety.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Latest Video