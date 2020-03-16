AMAZING! Karaoke night went well for Imlie's cast; Check out who was part of it

Imlie will be shocked to see this change and she senses something is wrong and hence when she checks the Tiffin she realises that it’s Rupi’s Tiffin and this food is cooked by Sundar.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.          

In this video, we see that all the cast and crew are singing and having a gala time with each other after having a hectic shooting. No doubt the team is definitely filled with good vides and oozes sheer positivity on the sets. Take a look at the fabulous video. 

Check out the video 


Fans are loving their off-camera rapport and are very much excited to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode. 

 

 Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Imlie will be shocked to see this change and she senses something is wrong and hence when she checks the Tiffin she realises that it’s Rupi’s Tiffin and this food is cooked by Sundar.  She vouches to bring the truth about Sundar in front of everyone and promises to bring Sundar and Arpita together. Well, it will be interesting to see if Imlie would be successful in her plan or not.  What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 14:24

