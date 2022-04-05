Amazing! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami buy a new house

Read on to know about another milestone achieved by Arjun and Neha. He shared his happiness on social media.
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the telly world.

He has been part of many popular shows and given remarkable performances. He tops the list of the hottest and most stylish actors in the industry. He made his television debut in the show Kartika on Hungama.

Since then, he has been part of many shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from that, he has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (which he won). Now, he is seen in Star Plus’ Smart Jodi with his wife Neha Swami Bijlani.

Well, in this article, we bring to you a milestone achieved by the couple. Arjun took to social media and announced that he has bought a house. He captioned the video, “On the auspicious day of #akshaytritiya did a small pooja at my new house..may god bless all .. #ganpatibappamorya.”

On his post, many celebs like Karan Kundrra, Karan Tacker, and Kanika Mann showered their love.

Congrats, Arjun!

Congrats, Arjun!

Latest Video