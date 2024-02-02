Amazing! Krushna Abhishek and Govinda bury the fight and reconcile? Mama set to attend niece Arti Singh's wedding; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Actor Arti Singh, the niece of Govinda and sister of Krushna Abhishek, is set to wed her fiancé later this year. A person who made the information known to a popular news portal claims that Arti intends to be married in the coming months.

“Arti wants to get married in the coming months. She is looking at two months, both April and May, in whichever month she will get the venue of her choice. She is hunting for venues for the wedding festivities in Mumbai and doesn’t want a destination wedding. She has Dragonfly (Mumbai) in mind but it all depends on availability if it will get finalized for the festivities or not,” the insider said.

The insider claims that Arti is eager to host a large, lavish Indian wedding and wants to invite all of her relatives and friends in the industry. One location in the city will host all of the events, which will include a bachelorette party, the main wedding ceremony, and additional pre-wedding festivities.

“Arti will have all the functions, including a bachelorette party very close to the wedding. The Punjabi festivities of haldi, mehndi and the main pheras will all take place at one venue in the city. The wedding guest list will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other friends from the industry,” the source added.

“She has been dating her boyfriend for more than a year now. The two are very much in love and sure about having a future together,” the source further added.

The conflict between Govinda and Krushna has persisted for nearly seven years. There hasn't been communication between the two. Krushna has also declined Govinda's invitation to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, Krushna has been saying a lot lately that he wants to be with his mother again. Yet Krushna has been saying a lot lately that he wants to be with his mama again. He stated on a well-known news outlet in February of this year that "sooner or later they will be back together."

“He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us,” he said. Krushna also made an appearance on Maniesh Paul's podcast in 2022, breaking down and missing his uncle.

