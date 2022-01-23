Amazing! Let’s take a sneak-peek at Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre’s spacious home

MUMBAI: The beautiful and highly expressive actress Shubhangi Atre is married and is a mother of a lovely daughter. She lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into the home of the actress.

Living area-

There is a vast living area with cream shade couches. There are some paintings on the walls with some plants in the corners.

Balcony-

There is a vast balcony with beautiful flower pots kept in the area. There is a windchime in the corner and glass walls.

Study-

There is a nice study area to read, relax and unwind. There is a multicolor sofa over there and a beige footrest for relaxing the legs. One can also enjoy the warmth of the sunlight from the area.

Bedroom-

The bedroom is full of life with a simple bed and a lovely picture of the couple. There are wooden cupboards and floral wallpapers. There is a side stool and a floral design sofa. The room is adorably decorated.

Kitchen-

There is a vast kitchen with a black cooktop and white cabinets. The cabinets have tinted glassed fitted in them. It is a modular kitchen and she had also placed some plants in the kitchen.

Credit: Pinkvilla