News

Amazing! Let’s take a sneak-peek at Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre’s spacious home

Shubhangi Atre is a popular name playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the entertainment show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2022 08:15 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The beautiful and highly expressive actress Shubhangi Atre is married and is a mother of a lovely daughter. She lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into the home of the actress.

Living area-

There is a vast living area with cream shade couches. There are some paintings on the walls with some plants in the corners.

 

 

Balcony-

There is a vast balcony with beautiful flower pots kept in the area. There is a windchime in the corner and glass walls.

 

 

Also Read: Shubhangi Atre reveals hilarious upcoming sequence in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Study-

There is a nice study area to read, relax and unwind. There is a multicolor sofa over there and a beige footrest for relaxing the legs. One can also enjoy the warmth of the sunlight from the area.

 

 

Bedroom-

The bedroom is full of life with a simple bed and a lovely picture of the couple. There are wooden cupboards and floral wallpapers. There is a side stool and a floral design sofa. The room is adorably decorated.

 

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: I was not nervous at all to step in as a replacement and play the role of Angoori Bhabhi on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! - Shubhangi Atre

Kitchen-

There is a vast kitchen with a black cooktop and white cabinets. The cabinets have tinted glassed fitted in them. It is a modular kitchen and she had also placed some plants in the kitchen.

 

 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Tags TellyChakkar Angoori Bhabhi Shubhangi Atre ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ Shubhangi Atre home

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See