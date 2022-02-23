Amazing! Look how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's transformed from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Cute! Ram and Priya come close Priya fixes Ram’s shirt button

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar were a hit Jodi in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara aired back in 2012. They played the character of Pankhuri Gupta Kumar and Aditya Kumar in the show.

Cut too now they both are seen together in the much-talked show of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that aired in the year 2021. In the show, they are playing the character of Ram Kapoor and Priya Ram Kapoor.

Nobody can deny that their onscreen relationship has evolved over the years and has become more mature in the show. Take a look at this picture right away.

Check out the picture:

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: High Drama! Ram lies to Priya for Vedika

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com