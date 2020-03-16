AMAZING! Meet the epic trio on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see Paras aka Samar, Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu, and Muskan aka Pakhi dancing to the trending song Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trio is epic and fans are immensely loving their onscreen rapport. Take a look at their amazing video

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, Anuj gives a romantic tour of his Kapadia Sadan to Anupama when they both spend some lovey-dovey moments with each other. However, not their marital life is as romantic as you might be assuming because soon a big secret is going to come out from Anuj’s past. And this sour past will quite shake Anuj and Anupama’s trustworthy relationship.

