AMAZING! MHRW fame Asmita Ajgaokar on how Sharda-Pallavi's saas-bahu bond changed the viewer's perception: It was important to show that there is another beautiful side to this relation

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen how Raghav and Pallavi's relationship dynamics have changed over time.

From being stern enemies, the duo can't get enough of each other.

Raghav and Pallavi married under crucial circumstances, however, both have realised their love for each other now.

The viewers have seen some cute and romantic moments of Raghav and Pallavi.

Pallavi always had the support of her in-laws, especially her mother-in-law Sharda who has treated her more like a daughter and less like a daughter-in-law.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Asmita Ajgaokar who plays the role of Sharda.

When asked Asmita about how her on-screen bond with Pallavi has changed the perception of the viewers towards saas-bahu relationship, she said, ''This perception had to be changed. For years now, we have been exposed to the same side of this relationship. It was important to show that there is another beautiful side of this relationship which we don't often see being portrayed in many shows.''

She further said, ''I hope our show has helped many of them and made them realised that the saas-bahu rishta is not always as better as it is always shown.''

Well said, Asmita!

The show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

The show stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead roles.

