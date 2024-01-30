Amazing: Mishkat Varma shares BTS video of his transformation into a woman as he CROSS DRESSES for a sequence in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon!

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon on Sony TV is one of the most entertaining shows which features Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the leading roles. The show gained attention initially because the show had a fresh pairing in the offering and the two actors, with their deft of talent, slowly made their way into the hearts of the audience.

The recent storyline witnessed Radhika's devious ploy to trap Adi and her ruthless attack on Malini, all in the pursuit of marrying Adi. Currently, Kavya has realized that she is madly in love with Adiraj and vice versa. The two will confess about their feelings to each other and will decide to fight against all odds and unite.

We are already aware that Kavya and Adiraj have got married and now their cute banters and knok-jhok’s are winning the hearts of everyone. Now, there seems to be a new drama in the making for which Mishkat has undergone a complete transformation and will be cross dressing for a dance sequence in the show.

Mishkat took to his social media handle to share a complete BTS video of how he got ready and transformed by applying make-up and a woman’s outfit. He captioned his video as: When was the last time you did something for the first time?’

Take a look:

This truly shows what a hardworking actor Mishkat is and that he is also very talented!

