Amazing: Mohit Parmar celebrates his birthday with Pandya Store co-actor Simran Budharup and close friends, calls his bash a ‘total blast’!

Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is in its second season where there is an entire new cast with Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel in the leading roles as Natasha and Dhaval.

Fans cannot have enough of the drama as the Makwana house is introduced alongside the Pandyas.

Priyanshi Yadav is doing a fabulous job as Natasha

The earlier seen boasted of an ensemble cast with Shiny Doshi and Kishuk Mahajan in the leading roles and along with them were Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Krutika Desai and Mohit Parmar as parallel leads alongside others.

The original cast of the show is still friends with each other and they keep meeting each other at numerous occasions and have reunions. They are in touch with each other and never miss an opportunity to catch up and spend time.

The actors recently came together to celebrates with the cast of the season two as Pandya Store completed 1000 episodes. The video which circulated online was a visual delight. Well, the actors once again had a get together on account of Mohit’s birthday along with some other close friends of his and it seems like they had a blast!

Mohit and Simran seem to have bonded extremely well and they are often seen catching up. Well, not all the actors of Pandya Store can be spotted in the picture making Mohit’s birthday special except for Simran.

TellyChakkar wishes Mohit a happy and blessed birthday!

Pandya Store: Natasha Faces Restlessness as Fast-Track Separation with Dhawal Unfolds

