AMAZING! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria STUNS us with his brilliant performance in a THROWBACK audition video

MUMBAI : Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in the showbiz world.

Vijayendra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actor is playing the role of a producer in the show and his character name is Armaan Oberoi.

Vijayendra is seen in a very different avatar in the show and is paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya.

The duo has worked together in Colors' show Udaan.

Apart from Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and Udaan, Vijayendra has starred in shows like Naagin 4, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tumhari Paakhi, Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai, Shastri Sisters, Chotti Bahu 2, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha among others.

Well, Vijayendra has proved his mettle in acting with so many shows in the past.

We came across a throwback audition video of the handsome hunk which proves that he was born to be a star.

Take a look:

The actor looks simply amazing and extremely confident in this video as he pulls of a scene so brilliantly.

Talking about his current show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, the actor is seen in a totally different avatar. The viewers are in love with Vijayendra's negative character.

This show has definitely led Vijayendra gain even more popularity.

What is your take on Vijayendra's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

