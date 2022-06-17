AMAZING! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria STUNS us with his brilliant performance in a THROWBACK audition video

The actor looks simply amazing and extremely confident in this video as he pulls of a scene so brilliantly. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:00
vijayendra

MUMBAI : Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world. 

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in the showbiz world.

Vijayendra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. 

The actor is playing the role of a producer in the show and his character name is Armaan Oberoi. 

Vijayendra is seen in a very different avatar in the show and is paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya. 

The duo has worked together in Colors' show Udaan. 

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Kumeria: I think one is born an actor, you either have it or you don't

Apart from Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and Udaan, Vijayendra has starred in shows like Naagin 4, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tumhari Paakhi, Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai, Shastri Sisters, Chotti Bahu 2, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha among others. 

Well, Vijayendra has proved his mettle in acting with so many shows in the past. 

We came across a throwback audition video of the handsome hunk which proves that he was born to be a star.

Take a look:

The actor looks simply amazing and extremely confident in this video as he pulls of a scene so brilliantly. 

Talking about his current show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, the actor is seen in a totally different avatar. The viewers are in love with Vijayendra's negative character. 

This show has definitely led Vijayendra gain even more popularity. 

What is your take on Vijayendra's audition video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Kumeria recounts his journey on TV as show goes off air

MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Udaan Vijayendra Kumeria Naagin 4 Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara Tumhari Paakhi Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai Shastri Sisters Chotti Bahu 2 Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! The movie has intense and emotional scenes, but it is a masala entertainer at the same time: Samar Shukla on Nikamma
MUMBAI : We have seen and loved Samar Shukla in the web series Project 9191 on Sony LIV. Now, the actor is all set to...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Confirmed Munawar Faruqui won’t be part of this new season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Did Damini manage to get rid of Tulsi?
MUMBAI : In the Friday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Damini pulls Radha's...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Surrogacy Drama! Bhavani and Sai doubt Pakhi’s intentions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Eisha Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Many celebrities are...
AMAZING! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria STUNS us with his brilliant performance in a THROWBACK audition video
MUMBAI : Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world. The actor has been a part of the...
Recent Stories
Samar Shukla
Exclusive! The movie has intense and emotional scenes, but it is a masala entertainer at the same time: Samar Shukla on Nikamma
Latest Video