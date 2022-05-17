AMAZING! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa commence the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Maanik Malhotra and featured alongside Niti Taylor, who played Nandini Murthy; the love interest of the former. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014.

Also read GOOD NEWS! Parth Samthaan to be back with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4?

It's great news for the fans as Parth and Niti have finally commenced the shooting for season 4. They both took it to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the same. Take a look at the pictures below.

Check out the video

Their sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, and they were fondly called ‘MaNan'. Their romantic moments had people talking about it across the country. Fans couldn't contain their happiness and are extremely filled with joy to see the duo back on-screen, together, after a long wait. Moreover, they are very much curious and excited to see what the new season will hold!

Also read EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan talks about his return with Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 4! DETAILS INSIDE...

How excited are you to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4? Tell us in the comments.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.