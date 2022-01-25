Amazing! Parth Samthaan and Zaara Yesmin recreate ‘Sabki Baaratein Ayi’ song, but in a unique way

MUMBAI: Sabki Baaratein Aayi is like old wine in a new bottle. Apart from its musical and lyrical value, television's Parth Samthaan and digital superstar Zaara Yesmin have added that lovely factor, they are a beautiful vision together.

Sabki Baaratein Aayi is yet another brilliant offering to the audience by Tips Music. A song you might have heard before, but definitely not like this. It encapsulates emotions and love in an extremely beautiful way.

The song not only comes with beautiful lyrics and music, it definitely gives you the purest vibes of Indian weddings. Showcasing mixed feelings of happy and sad can only come from a moment like this.

Kumar Taurani says “Sabki Baaratein Aayi, is an audience favourite and what better time to release the song in the wedding season”

Parth Samthaan says “Its an honour to work with one of the biggest music labels Tips Music on such an iconic song. I had a great time shooting, hope the audience likes it as much as we do”

Zaara Yesmin says “Sabki Baaratein Aayi is an everygreen song and I am overwhelmed to be a part of it. I would like to thank Tips for believing in me that I could do justice to the song”

Tushar Kalia says “It’s a beautiful track, Parth and Zaara have done a great job. Had a great time working with Tips Music”

Singers- Dev Negi, Seepi Jha, Music Composer – Raaj Aashoo aka Ankit Pandey, Director/ Choreographer- Tushar Kalia, Programer – Aakash Rijia

