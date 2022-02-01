AMAZING: Rahul Vaidya RECREATES Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ moment!

MUMBAI: Currently, Rahul is busy making songs and music which he is loved for. He was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and impressed everyone with his daredevil side.

He likes to stay in touch with his fans on social media and entertains them by chatting with them or through his soulful voice. The singer shared a video on his social media accounts where he can be seen singing the latest hit track 'Srivalli' from Pushpa.

Following the latest trend, Rahul too joined the bandwagon and shot the video. Allu Arjun's song and the film has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office. Fans have loved the films and have been making reels on a few popular songs from the film and one of them is Srivalli.

Rahul not just decided to dance on the song and recreate Allu Arjun's moment but also crooned the popular track in his melodious voice. Fans are loving the video and are praising Rahul's voice and style.

Not just Rahul recently, even singer Neha Kakkar was seen showing some killer moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song ‘Oo Antava’ from the same film. The song has gone viral with several celebrities taking to social media to show off their dance moves. Singer Neha Kakkar also shared a video, where she pulled off some sensuous dance moves on the song.

