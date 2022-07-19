Amazing! Savdhan India fame Aman Sandhu recover Rs. 2.4 lakh from the fraudsters, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Television actor Aman Sandhu, who has worked in shows like Savdhan India and Crime Patrol, had recently been tricked and seven fraudulent fund transfers amounting to Rs 2.05 lakh were carried out from three of her bank accounts, has got her money back.

Thanking the Mumbai police for helping out in getting her money back, Aman wrote: “Hi everyone! This is to inform you guys that I have got my money back (2.24 Lac). I m really happy today and I would like to thank Oshiwara police who made this happen and taking all the efforts possible that too so fast. Special thanks to(PSI) @digambarkurkute he made it possible.. A big thanku Sr.PI Manohar Dhanavade HC 31474/Ashok KondePC 130165/Vikram Sarnobat, And also Thanks to API Sharda Bandgar &PN. @ganesh.ayare.5. From North Region Cyber Police Station, Crime Branch, CID Mumbai”

The transactions took place soon after she clicked on a WhatsApp link that she thought was a link to get a doctor’s appointment for her mother on July 6. The actor had linked her bank accounts to the WhatsApp payment feature. Aman further said that it all happened after she clicked the WhatsApp link that she received and thought it was a doctor’s appointment for her mother.

A cyber police officer said the WhatsApp scam known as Rediroff.ru has been in circulation. Using WhatsApp, hackers can fraudulently withdraw money from bank accounts or e-wallets. The phishing link can invade Windows PC as well as Android and iOS smartphones.

