AMAZING! Shivangi Joshi and Ulka Gupta met after a really long gap at this event

Ashnoor hosted her birthday bash which witnessed many reunions, be it the Patiala Babes reunion or this one where Ulka took to her Instagram revealing that she is meeting Shivangi after 6 long years...
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world.

Shivangi Joshi was last seen as the lead of Balika Vadhu 2 portraying the character of Anandi Bhujaariya paired opposite Randeep Rai. Meanwhile, she was also seen in a couple of music videos like  Humnava and Teri Ada under the banner of Voilà! Digi and VYRL Originals. Though the diva has not yet announced her upcoming project. 

While Ulka Gupta is all set to return to Television with Banni Chow Home Delivery, she had revealed what the fans can expect from her character in the show exclusively, You will see Banni in the kitchen, fighting goons, She is one girl who cooks food and delivers numerous deliveries of food. We are talking about a young entrepreneur. It promotes empowerment. With Banni I am really glad I got an amazing character to portray. 

Recently, Ashnoor hosted her birthday bash which witnessed many reunions, be it the Patiala Babes reunion or this one where Ulka took to her Instagram revealing that she is meeting Shivangi after 6 long years, we couldn't believe it has been that look, the ladies looked absolutely stunning in black dresses. Check it out: 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 18:37

