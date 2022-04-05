AMAZING! Shivangi Joshi and Ulka Gupta met after a really long gap at this event

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shefali Singh bags Star Plus' Shashi Sumeet Mittal's upcoming show on Star Plus

Shivangi Joshi was last seen as the lead of Balika Vadhu 2 portraying the character of Anandi Bhujaariya paired opposite Randeep Rai. Meanwhile, she was also seen in a couple of music videos like Humnava and Teri Ada under the banner of Voilà! Digi and VYRL Originals. Though the diva has not yet announced her upcoming project.

While Ulka Gupta is all set to return to Television with Banni Chow Home Delivery, she had revealed what the fans can expect from her character in the show exclusively, You will see Banni in the kitchen, fighting goons, She is one girl who cooks food and delivers numerous deliveries of food. We are talking about a young entrepreneur. It promotes empowerment. With Banni I am really glad I got an amazing character to portray.

Recently, Ashnoor hosted her birthday bash which witnessed many reunions, be it the Patiala Babes reunion or this one where Ulka took to her Instagram revealing that she is meeting Shivangi after 6 long years, we couldn't believe it has been that look, the ladies looked absolutely stunning in black dresses. Check it out:

Do you want to see these beautiful ladies do something together?

Also read: Omg! Here's proof that Shivangi Joshi has a special connection with this character of YRKKH

For more exciting updates. stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com