Amazing! Similarities between Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's Dr Abhay Sathe and Vidyut Xavier

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Sony TV's show Dhadkan is a medical drama. Dhadkan has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others.

Actor Vidyut Xavier portrays the character of Dr. Abhay Sathe. He went live on Instagram in which he shared some trivial to exciting information about him and the show. Many fans complimented him and said they loved Abhay 2.0 version. Wherein he replied that the character of Dr Abhay Sathe is extremely similar to him in real life and hence it becomes easy to pull off the character apart from understanding the medical technicality.

Fans totally agree to this as they find him doing the role with full conviction and to the point. Moreover, they are surprised and are happy about Vidyut's journey so far from starting his career as an assistant director and an assistant choreographer in many films to portraying a character like Dr Sathe who is humble, supportive, and very much carrying towards the circle around him. Vidyut has just slayed the character to the core and has left fans in awe of him.

