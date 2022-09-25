Amazing! A sneak peek into Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra’s Mumbai abode

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra rose to popularity with films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Accidental Prime Minister, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and Khuda Haafiz

MUMBAI: Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra recently opened doors to her dream home in Mumbai which she had been manifesting for over 20 years. The house has a walk-in wardrobe that is the envy of her friends.

The dining area of the home featured a pastel green wall that featured portraits of her and her family. A salmon couch was the focus of the living room area, and the wall behind it carried a painting of iconic actor Audrey Hepburn, someone who Aahana resonates with.

Aahana revealed that she spent most of her time on her balcony, where she reads scripts and also works on her own. Her friends also flock to the balcony and enjoy her little home bar.

Aahana noted her bedroom is all about her love for the pink colour, and is the envy of her female friends. The room also has a pink wall that carries four framed pictures of Aahana from her acting projects-- Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Accidental Prime Minister, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and Khuda Haafiz.


Aahana saved her 'showstopper room,' her walk-in wardrobe, for the end of the tour. With large round mirrors, and a fluffy pink chair, the room has ample storage space that allows the actor to be a 'hoarder.'

 

Credit: Hindustan Times

