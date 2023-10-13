Amazing! Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Supriya Shukla aka Sarla's reunion is what every Kumkum Bhagya fan has been waiting for

MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

The show has surely got the audience hooked and they are always curious to know the upcoming track of the show. Now while there are fans that are in love with the current on-screen pair, there are also those who still cannot forget the first generation of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya had started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in leads and it worked like magic for the audience. The show received immense love and the on-screen left a solid mark with their on-screen chemistry.

It is observed that the year 2023 has been a year of reunions and we think it is right as now, the fans of Kumkum Bhagya also got a treat.

Recently, Sriti Jha posted on her Instagram profile where the fans of Sriti Jha and the show got to see a much awaited reunion of Pragya and Sarla.

Check out the post below:

Sriti Jha’s character of Pragya had become a household name and the show really won everyone’s hearts.

