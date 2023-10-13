Amazing! Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Supriya Shukla aka Sarla's reunion is what every Kumkum Bhagya fan has been waiting for

Kumkum Bhagya had started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in leads and it worked like magic for the audience. The show received immense love and the on-screen left a solid mark with their on-screen chemistry.
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Also read - Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir and Akshay rush to save Prachi and Khushi

The show has surely got the audience hooked and they are always curious to know the upcoming track of the show. Now while there are fans that are in love with the current on-screen pair, there are also those who still cannot forget the first generation of the show.

It is observed that the year 2023 has been a year of reunions and we think it is right as now, the fans of Kumkum Bhagya also got a treat.

Recently, Sriti Jha posted on her Instagram profile where the fans of Sriti Jha and the show got to see a much awaited reunion of Pragya and Sarla.

Check out the post below:

Sriti Jha’s character of Pragya had become a household name and the show really won everyone’s hearts.

Also read - Kumkum Bhagya:Finally! Ranbir exposes Mayank's evil face in front of Mihika

Show us your love for Supriya Shukla and Sriti Jha, in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shivangi Joshi teams up with Mr.Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh for his show 'Long Drive'
MUMBAI :Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Laughter Riot! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna interviews Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and gets the most interesting answers, check it out
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh to be guest on the show
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
