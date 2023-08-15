Amazing! Subhash Ghai reveals THIS actress was the first choice to play lead in his show Jaanaki

MUMBAI: Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment, and the show will premiere on DD National on 15th August. The show is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to support female literacy and baning female infanticide.

Also Read- Subhash Ghai reflects on how stories change with progress of time

Speaking about the show, Subhash Ghai said, “This series has 208 episodes. Jaanki is a heart-rending saga of a daughter who faces rejections. How she channelises her strength and grows makes the entire society realize this shameful act. A daughter is not a ‘paraya dhan’. She is not a liability but an asset to their family and the society. I have composed three song numbers.”

He further said, “We need to respect every woman as a mother to us. A female comes to you in the form of a wife, daughter but her motherhood caring quality never ceases. Today, my daughter treats me as a mother. Motherhood is the most common factor in a woman so I have a huge respect and love towards any woman. Even your girlfriend starts treating you like a mother and takes care.”

Also Read- Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Interestingly Ghai revealed the actress he had in mind when writing the role of Jaanaki. He said, “When I had written this story way back then I had Rekhaji in mind. I could not take it further because I started making Pardes. After that, I went on to make Taal, thus this story was left behind with me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal