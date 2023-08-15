Amazing! Subhash Ghai reveals THIS actress was the first choice to play lead in his show Jaanaki

The show is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to support female literacy and baning female infanticide.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 16:45
Subhash Ghai

MUMBAI: Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment, and the show will premiere on DD National on 15th August. The show is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to support female literacy and baning female infanticide.

Also Read- Subhash Ghai reflects on how stories change with progress of time

Speaking about the show, Subhash Ghai said, “This series has 208 episodes. Jaanki is a heart-rending saga of a daughter who faces rejections. How she channelises her strength and grows makes the entire society realize this shameful act. A daughter is not a ‘paraya dhan’. She is not a liability but an asset to their family and the society. I have composed three song numbers.”

He further said, “We need to respect every woman as a mother to us. A female comes to you in the form of a wife, daughter but her motherhood caring quality never ceases. Today, my daughter treats me as a mother. Motherhood is the most common factor in a woman so I have a huge respect and love towards any woman. Even your girlfriend starts treating you like a mother and takes care.”

Also Read- Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Interestingly Ghai revealed the actress he had in mind when writing the role of Jaanaki. He said, “When I had written this story way back then I had Rekhaji in mind. I could not take it further because I started making Pardes. After that, I went on to make Taal, thus this story was left behind with me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Jaanaki Shubhash Ghai Rekha Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt Madhuri Dixit hero Karz Taal Doordarshan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and...
Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on...
Whoa! Jannat Zubair has a net worth of 250 Million, has more followers than Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and charged Rs 18 Lakhs per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her...
Must-Read! These Celebrities were involved in major feuds before turning into friends! Read for more!
MUMBAI: TV, the ultimate entertainment source, has always been a magnet for viewers, dishing out all sorts of shows...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: OMG! Manisha Rani on Elvish Yadav’s win, connection with Abhishek Malhan, and doubts on Elvish and their equation: “We found a genuine connection, it was not just for game sake”!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  just wrapped up with Elvish Yadav taking the trophy home, but he was not the only star...
Wow! Jawan's screenwriter Sumit Arora talks about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan,'You constantly think about it'
MUMBAI: With films like Stree, Ginny Weds Sunny, and ‘83 and web series such as The Family Man and Dahaad, screenwriter...
Recent Stories
Muskaan
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jannat Zubair
Whoa! Jannat Zubair has a net worth of 250 Million, has more followers than Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and charged Rs 18 Lakhs per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Gauahar Khan
Must-Read! These Celebrities were involved in major feuds before turning into friends! Read for more!
Kishori Shahane
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on her family's reaction to Bhavani's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I am very much contrast to my what I play on-screen, my mother sometimes laughs at me seeing my scenes
Charu Asopa
What! Charu Asopa opens up about surviving on instant noodles during her struggling days and reveals her scary casting couch experience
Neeharika Roy
This Independence Day, Neeharika Roy from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan talks about being a responsible citizen of India
Neeharika
Zee TV’s Radha dons the 'Bharat Mata' look for an Independence Day special episode