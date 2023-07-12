Amazing! Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma party together after ending a 5-Year feud; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover caused a stir on the internet following their recent announcement of a new show together. After wrapping up a concert in Australia in 2018, the two actor-comedians got into a heated argument during a journey back to Mumbai. Until this year, the two had never spoken to each other. Archana Puran Singh has already tweeted a picture of the pair at their new Netflix show's launch party.

The photo shows Sunil and Kapil in a candid moment that Archana posted on her Instagram account. They were both wearing black shirts. Archana shared the image and wrote,“Lovely party with Netflix.”

After a few years apart, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are working together again on a new comedy show. Netflix posted a video on Instagram last week that showed the two discussing the upcoming show. Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh complete the remaining cast members.

After portraying the well-known fictitious characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover rose to fame. However, everyone was taken aback when he announced his departure from TKSS in 2018 due to a disagreement with Kapil Sharma.

Regarding work, Kapil Sharma most recently starred in Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. Sunil Grover collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. In significant parts in the movie were Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra.

