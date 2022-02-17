AMAZING: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Sunayana Fozdar recalls her FIRST APPEARANCE in the industry with Bappi Lahri’s hit remix song ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’

MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar currently plays the role of Anjali Mehta in sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night (February 15) due to multiple health issues.

Back in the days, when the pop songs were a hit in India, Sunayana was seen in Bappi Lahiri’s hit song’s remix ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’. Recently, during a live chat with a media portal, Sunayana recalled her first appearance in the entertainment industry with his song.

She shared, “I was in college when I did Gori Hai Kalaiyaan… It was Bappi Lahiri ji’s song. He is such a sweetheart. His daughter Rema Lahiri had sung the song. I was picked up from college. I remember, I had exams and I had a night shoot. I had to go to one of the mills in town to do night shoot and then in the early morning had to go to college. I was in full make-up with smokey eyes. Teachers and everyone would look at me questionably. But that was fun that time. I learnt a lot. That song released and the entire college was like ‘The Bappi Lahiri girl’, ‘the Gori Hai Kalaiyan girl’. I did many events later. I loved dancing. That was a different time.”

