Amazing! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali is a hippie at heart, and these pictures prove it

MUMBAI: Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, looks different now. The actress is a wanderer and often takes trips to the mountains.

Have a look at a few pictures that prove that she is a hippie at heart.

Braided girl in the mountains

Nidhi is quite a contrast to the character she played on-screen. These days, she is sporting braids. She can be seen happy with the mountain dogs.

Bohemian at heart

The actress is in a jovial mood with her friends. She captioned this one as, "Laughing it off." In her striped pyjamas, she looks like someone who is a bohemian at heart.

At the Indo-Pak border with her pet

Nidhi called this her 'Tashan mein' look. She revealed that it was her pet Jugni's first almost international trip.

Hippie trails

The actress is quite a hippie. There are several posts that suggest she loves to travel and explore the not so popular destinations. She frequently shares photos of her stays in the rural area, living a local life and more.

Nose ring look

With braided hair and the nose ring, Nidhi looks pretty unrecognisable now. Here, she has also added some funky hair accessories.

Credits: TOI



