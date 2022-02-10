News
Amazing! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali is a hippie at heart, and these pictures prove it
10 Feb 2022 05:42 PM
Mumbai
MUMBAI: Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, looks different now. The actress is a wanderer and often takes trips to the mountains.
Have a look at a few pictures that prove that she is a hippie at heart.
Braided girl in the mountains
Nidhi is quite a contrast to the character she played on-screen. These days, she is sporting braids. She can be seen happy with the mountain dogs.
Bohemian at heart
The actress is in a jovial mood with her friends. She captioned this one as, "Laughing it off." In her striped pyjamas, she looks like someone who is a bohemian at heart.
At the Indo-Pak border with her pet
Nidhi called this her 'Tashan mein' look. She revealed that it was her pet Jugni's first almost international trip.
Hippie trails
The actress is quite a hippie. There are several posts that suggest she loves to travel and explore the not so popular destinations. She frequently shares photos of her stays in the rural area, living a local life and more.
Nose ring look
With braided hair and the nose ring, Nidhi looks pretty unrecognisable now. Here, she has also added some funky hair accessories.
Credits: TOI