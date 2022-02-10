News

Amazing! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali is a hippie at heart, and these pictures prove it

Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, looks different now.

10 Feb 2022 05:42 PM
MUMBAI: Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, looks different now. The actress is a wanderer and often takes trips to the mountains.

Have a look at a few pictures that prove that she is a hippie at heart.

Braided girl in the mountains

Nidhi is quite a contrast to the character she played on-screen. These days, she is sporting braids. She can be seen happy with the mountain dogs.

Bohemian at heart

2.jpg


The actress is in a jovial mood with her friends. She captioned this one as, "Laughing it off." In her striped pyjamas, she looks like someone who is a bohemian at heart.

At the Indo-Pak border with her pet

3.jpg


Nidhi called this her 'Tashan mein' look. She revealed that it was her pet Jugni's first almost international trip.

Hippie trails

4.jpg


The actress is quite a hippie. There are several posts that suggest she loves to travel and explore the not so popular destinations. She frequently shares photos of her stays in the rural area, living a local life and more.

Nose ring look

5.jpg


With braided hair and the nose ring, Nidhi looks pretty unrecognisable now. Here, she has also added some funky hair accessories.

Credits: TOI
    
 

