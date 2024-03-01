Amazing! The Ahuja ladies from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye are here with some killer dance performance that you cannot miss

MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja.

As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds. While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

The show has been keeping the audience hooked with its storyline as the actors are giving an amazing performance. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are a fresh pair and it seems that the audience are loving them.

However, the leads of the show aren’t the only people that the audiences focus on. Recently, we got to see Ahuja ladies in full-on power mode with their dance moves.

That’s right! The Ahuja ladies are killing it with their dance moves. Meanwhile, in the show, the entry of Dadi will finally happen which will leave Babita shell shocked.

Dadi will now talk about some dark secrets deadly enough to ruin everything for Babita and the Ahujas.

Dadi will be related to Babita’s mother from the past and she will know a lot about them risking ruining their dignity.

