Amazing! Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi hits a big milestone; this is how Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti celebrated| Deets Inside

The lead actors of the show Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti took to their social media and shared their happiness.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 15:50
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Well, in this article, we are talking about the big milestone which has been achieved by the team, Bhagya Lakshmi.

The milestone is that the show has completed 300 episodes and #RishMi and #RohIsh took to their social media and shared their happiness.

Aishwarya reposted the post from Zee TV and captioned it, “Thank you to everyone who made it possible. @zeetv You are my forever love."

And on the other hand, Rohit captioned, “Thank you, everyone. Nothing without you guys. Yay."

Have a look!

 

The show is appreciated by all and is one of the shows on Zee TV that made it possible on the TRP chart.

Congrats to the team of Bhagya Lakshmi!

Latest Video