Ambedkar show producer: Not trying to put down any community

MUMBAI: "Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar" is a new Hindi TV show that tells the story of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who was known for his movement to eradicate social evils like untouchability in India.



The show's producer Smruti Shinde told IANS that though her project deals with untouchability, among other issues, it is not trying to "put down or pick up a certain community".



It has been seen in the past that movies or shows based on historical figures have attracted controversy, with some group the other questioning the authenticity of the project.



Smruti doesn't think her show, produced by her SOBO Films, will upset any community.



"He (Ambedkar) was a liberated man and an evolved man. He spoke about women. We are not dealing with just one community. Yes, untouchability was a huge part in his journey to become a great man. He had to go through struggles. That's what helped him to evolve into the human being that he became," Smruti said.



"It's pure facts. Of course, there is some liberty that we have taken because it is television. We are not going to digress from those things. We are not trying to put down a certain community or pick up another community. We are just showing hard facts that happened," she added.



Asked if the family of Ambedkar was consulted for the show that is aired on &TV, she said: "No, we didn't. A lot of things are in the public domain."



The makers also got help from Professor Hari Narke -- a historian and researcher on the life of Ambedkar, who is regarded as the architect of the Constitution of India. Child actor Aayudh Bhanushali essays the younger version of Ambedkar, while Prasad Jawade will take over the role later in the show.



Smruti has produced several shows including "Mission Sapne" that had celebrities leveraging their popularity to fulfil the dreams of a common man.



"I have done two seasons (in Hindi) already, two in Telugu, one in Tamil, one in Kannada. I hope to do it in Punjabi too. I want to go pan-India because it is a very good social cause.



"Celebrities are doing things in their own way but a lot of them don't come in front to do things for the society. This is a small way in which we can bring these up and also entertain people," she shared.

Source: IANS