Ameesha Patel to be locked inside Bigg Boss house

24 Sep 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan launched Season 13 of Bigg Boss at a metro yard in Mumbai yesterday. The press conference turned out to be quite eventful, as Salman arrived in a metro. Besides Salman, there were a few more celebrities like Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Khan, and Puja Banerjee who attended this event.

Sana, Arjun, and Puja clarified that they are not a part of the show, but Ameesha's participation is still a mystery. The actress said that with time, she will reveal how she is a part of the show.

But according to spotboye.com, the actress will be part of the  premiere episode. She will perform and also enter the house but with a twist. She will not be a contestant but the Maalkin of the Bigg Boss house. Also, her stay will only be for a day. The Gadar actress will also assign tasks to the contestants in the house. We wonder how the celeb contestants would react to this.
