Ameesha Patel gets mocked by Harsh Gujral, here's what happened

The new comedy show Madness Machaege has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs where the comedians are seen taking open digs at the guests and celebrity guests present on the show. Huma Qureshi who has been a part of the show was seen enjoying the jokes on other celebrities by comedian Harsh Gujral.
Ameesha

MUMBAI: The new comedy show Madness Machaege has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs where the comedians are seen taking open digs at the guests and celebrity guests present on the show. Huma Qureshi who has been a part of the show was seen enjoying the jokes on other celebrities by comedian Harsh Gujral. Harsh was seen badly mocking Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel and took potshots at her age after she called him 'Ullu Ka Pattha'. Ameesha was seen as a guest show where she didn't look much happier with the personal jokes on the show and she is funny way called him Ullu Ka Pattha, and Harsh gave her the rebuttals in his way that was hilarious.

In the video, you can even see Harsh proposing to Ameesha and insisting she gets married, and if she agrees he will instantly sign Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2 and Gadar 3, and even added how Rohit was back in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the film, he won't come back, to which the actress said that everyone has to come back to her, and she doesn't agree on such proposals so on. Harsh took a dig at her age and said that she is not getting younger and should not delay her answers and this left Huma laughing hard.

In this episode you will see Urfi Javed too appeared on the show with Bhajan singer Anup Jalota where Harsh Gujral made fun of them too. Indeed this show is going to be a hilarious watch and don't miss it if you want to laugh till you get tears in your eyes.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

