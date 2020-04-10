Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, Teejay Sidhu sets a perfect example of being a hands-on mother

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things.

Since the household chores have increased considerably because of the lockdown, there are possibilities that the kids at most of the houses can be unattended or left with gadgets for long hours. Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra makes sure to balance between both their kids and increased household chores.

Teejay makes sure that she spends quality time with their babies. She is a hands-on mother and makes sure that her babies are indulged in activities like painting, drawing and listening to bedtime stories rather than being stuck with mobile phones or other gadgets. Also, Teejay believes in spending more time and making memories with the kids until they grow old enough to not need that extra attention.

Have a look at her recent post:

Must say, teejay is setting up some major parenting goals.

