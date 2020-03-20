News

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, why are Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna, and Aamna Sharif at war?

20 Mar 2020 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani recently shared a picture of his family as they headed to Lonavala due to the spread of coronavirus. However, just when we thought that the actor is spending some quality time with his wife and son, we learn that he isn't alone there. Yes, his TV pals Karishma Tanna, Aamna Sharif, her husband Amit Kapoor, and two more friends have accompanied Arjun Bijlani on this trip, we suppose.

TV celebs are making the most of this phase as they hardly get time off from their shoots. A gang war is happening right now between Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna, and Aamna Sharif. Arjun shared a group picture with all of them and wrote that they engaged in a gang war while playing card-game UNO.

