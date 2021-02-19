Amit Behl joins Star Bharat’s next tentatively titled Bahu Kya Layi Hai

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is set to roll another daily soap which is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms.

We broke the news about Kaala Teeka fame Simran Pareenja and Akshit Sukhija, who was last seen in Shubharambh have been roped to lead roles in the show.

We hear that the show is tentatively titled Bahu Kya Layi Hai and it will also star actor Amit Behl who will be seen playing the role of a father-in-law in the show.

Amit has been part of the entertainment industry for decades now. He has been the senior joint secretary of CINTAA (Cine & TV artistes association) since 2015.

The show will also star actors namely Ananya Khare and Jatin Suri (as reported by us).

Shakuntalam Telefilms has given hit shows like Shastri Sisters on Colors TV and Saam Daam Dand Bhed on Star Bharat.

The show is expected to get the timeslot of Gupta Brothers which is already gone off air.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!