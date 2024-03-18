Amit Behl praises producer Rajan Shahi: He sets a benchmark

Amit Behl

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the few producers in the industry who has elevated the standard of the content seen on TV currently. Name any of his shows, and each one has left an everlasting impression on the audience. And actor Amit Behl, who played Kuldeep Malhotra in his show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, agrees to it.

Though the show has gone off-air, Amit is all praise for Rajan and said, “My experience with Rajan Shahi was brilliant. He is such a big producer, and of course I have known him as a friend for a very long time, but I worked with him just for one scene as a guest appearance in Tere Sheher Mein.”

“This was the first time I was working with him full-time, and his team, his involvement, his passion, his humanity, and his sensitivity are unbeatable for every person on set that I've not really seen in the TV industry. And he sets a benchmark, as an example, because he leads by example, and I am just looking forward to working with him again,” he added.

Recalling the past few months of playing Kuldeep on-screen, Amit said that he is happy that he was able to justify it. “I think that's the reason why Rajan Ji cast me in this, and the channel also agreed. And I always created a dent when I came with my character, the scenes were very well-written. The other take is that the moral of the story is that money can't buy you relationships, and money can't buy you emotions. My character is so ruthless, which is so unlike me. I am oversensitive and overcaring. So another take was that I can play such ruthless characters too.“

He thanked his fans for pouring so much love on him and his character and added, “Good things always come to an end. The show was slightly short-lived, but it's not in anyone's hands. I am sure that this team will reunite for another project under Director’s Kut Productions and Rajan Ji's guidance and will again create much bigger and better magic.”

What next? “I am currently negotiating on two roles, one for the Disney Network, and one for the Viacom Network, and I am also in talks for some web series. I am just taking a one- or two-day sabbatical to get back into shape and take care of my health. Just getting out of the phase, which all the cast members of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si are going through,” Amit concluded.

Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Amit Behl Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
