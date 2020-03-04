Amit Bhatt from Taarak Mehta apologizes to MNS

MUMBAI: Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champak Chacha on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has issued an apology to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over the recent Hindi language row.

In his letter, Amit Bhatt said that he follows the script. He wrote in Marathi that he respects the language and is apologetic about his dialogue on the show. A picture of his meeting the MNS members along with the police has also been shared.

Have a look.

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

In a recent episode, Gokuldham members end up fighting with each other as they want the 'suvichar' to be written on the board in their respective languages. Bapu Ji resolves this fight by explaining them the importance of all the languages.

He mentions that Hindi is the most spoken language in Mumbai and understood by all; hence, they should use it on the society's board.

The president of MNS cinema wing Ameya Khopkar demanded an apology from the makers for the same. He complained that despite knowing that Marathi is the main language in Mumbai, the show had its own propaganda.

This made Asit Kumarr Modi quickly clear the air. He tweeted, 'मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. जय हिन्द.'

Credits: TOI