Amit Das: Digital Boom has helped us gain recognition and opportunities

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 04:00
Amit

MUMBAI: Diya Aur Baati Hum actor actor Amit Das says that the digital world has helped many actors get work. He adds that this is the best time to be part of showbiz.

“The digital world is expanding rapidly, and it's incredibly beneficial as actors like us are gaining recognition and opportunities. We've seen the emergence of many talented newcomers in the industry, such as Jaydeep and Pankaj. It's exciting to witness their work, and given the chance, we would love to collaborate and learn from them,” he says.

He adds that actors, too, have changed their stance of selecting work. “Actors today are more evolved, organised, and focused. However, only some recognise that acting is a craft that requires continuous learning and refinement,” he says.

Since there are no censorship restrictions on OTT platforms, bold scenes have become quite common. Talking about the same, he says, “It depends entirely on the script. Some people appreciate bold content, while others don't. It's commendable that directors and writers can freely express their thoughts. I'm referring to shows that depict realities of our society. When we walk the streets, children are exposed to various aspects of life, including vulgar language. OTT platforms have widened our perspectives.”

Amit Das Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Jaydeep Pankaj OTT platforms Showbiz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Isha Malviya reveals the most expensive gift she has given her father
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following....
Yashashri Masurkar on Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi completing 100 episodes: It feels wholesome
MUMBAI: Playing the role of Bela in Invictus T Mediaworks’ Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi has been nothing short of a...
Internet has given a platform to poets who never got a chance to showcase their talent, says Aniruddh Dave
MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave says that the internet has helped give a great platform for budding poets to share their...
Ishaan Singh Manhas on balancing two shows: Both shows need a moustache look
MUMBAI: Actor Ishan Singh Manhas, who is currently shooting for Raisinghani vs Raisinghani as well as Savdhaan India,...
Romiit Raaj : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was a beautiful show with the best of the best people coming together under Rajan Sir's leadership
MUMBAI: Romiit Raaj was seen as Bobby Sood in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which was produced under the...
Karan Johar pens down a hilarious shayari on social media, take a look
MUMBAI: Karan Johar has been vocal always! He has always spoken about his movies, bonds, sexual orientation and much...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
Karan Johar pens down a hilarious shayari on social media, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya reveals the most expensive gift she has given her father
Yashashri
Yashashri Masurkar on Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi completing 100 episodes: It feels wholesome
Aniruddh
Internet has given a platform to poets who never got a chance to showcase their talent, says Aniruddh Dave
Ishaan
Ishaan Singh Manhas on balancing two shows: Both shows need a moustache look
Romiit
Romiit Raaj : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was a beautiful show with the best of the best people coming together under Rajan Sir's leadership
Adaa
Adaa Khan: Breaking fast with my family is a cherished tradition that brings us closer together during Ramadan