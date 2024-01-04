Amit Das: Digital Boom has helped us gain recognition and opportunities

MUMBAI: Diya Aur Baati Hum actor actor Amit Das says that the digital world has helped many actors get work. He adds that this is the best time to be part of showbiz.

“The digital world is expanding rapidly, and it's incredibly beneficial as actors like us are gaining recognition and opportunities. We've seen the emergence of many talented newcomers in the industry, such as Jaydeep and Pankaj. It's exciting to witness their work, and given the chance, we would love to collaborate and learn from them,” he says.

He adds that actors, too, have changed their stance of selecting work. “Actors today are more evolved, organised, and focused. However, only some recognise that acting is a craft that requires continuous learning and refinement,” he says.

Since there are no censorship restrictions on OTT platforms, bold scenes have become quite common. Talking about the same, he says, “It depends entirely on the script. Some people appreciate bold content, while others don't. It's commendable that directors and writers can freely express their thoughts. I'm referring to shows that depict realities of our society. When we walk the streets, children are exposed to various aspects of life, including vulgar language. OTT platforms have widened our perspectives.”