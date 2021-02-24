Amit Lohia to enter Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

MUMBAI: Colors’ one of the longest running and popular shows Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will soon witness a new entry.

According to our sources, actor Amit Lohia, shows like Chandragupt Mourya, Nimki Mukhiya, Porus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and recently featured in Baalveer Returns in the villain’s role, has been roped in for Shakti.

We hear that Amit will play Akshay’s (Puneett Chouksey) friend role who will return from abroad. He is a surgeon by profession and Akshay will ask him to do plastic surgery for someone.

Amit confirmed the news with us. He has already started and his entry is expected to telecast soon.

Shakti has been entertaining masses for more than 5 years now. The show also stars talented actors namely Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry and others.

The show took a 6-months leap sometime back and actors namely Kaveri Priyam, Puneett Chouksey and Anahita Jahanbaksh joined the cast.

It is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The banner currently also bankrolls shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 on Star Plus and Durga on Star Bharat.

