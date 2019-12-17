News

Amit Lohia to enter Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala will soon witness a new entry.

The 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Mediaworks’ show which features Mohit Malik, Anjali and child artist Aakriti Sharma in the lead roles will soon see actor Amit Lohia joining the Kulfi team.

Our sources inform that actor Amit has been roped to play the character of JJ who is Sikandar’s rival from his college days. Back in time, JJ has defeated Sikandar in singing competition and once again he and JJ will compete with each other.

Amit has featured in shows like Chandragupt Mourya, Nimki Mukhiya, Porus and Mahakaali. He confirmed being part of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Good luck Amit! 

