Amit Sinha joins Dangal TV’s Ek Anokhi Rakshak Naag Kanya

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has recently launched Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin’s second season titled Ek Anokhi Rakshak Naag Kanya. The show is produced by Triangle Films and it has the concept of super woman vs. super villain. Every week will have a different set of stories.

The show stars Heena Parmar in the role of naagin while Ankit Narang plays the male lead.

We hear that actor Amit Sinha has joined the cast of the show. Amit, who has been featured in shows like Shakti, Tenali Rama, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and is currently also part of Colors’ Vidya, will play a comic role of detective ‘Agent 502. He is an assistant to company owner named PP (played by Rajesh Balwani). He gives away information to his Boss PP and his team and helps them to resolve the issues in every story.

Amit confirmed being part of the show.

Ek Anokhi Rakshak Naag Kanya also stars actors namely Cindrella D’Cruz and Jai Shankar Tripathi as Heena’s parents.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!