Amit Trivedi, Aamir Mir, Asees Kaur roll out funky festive number

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi recently released his latest single 'Dhol', it is a foot-tapping number, which sets the tone for the upcoming festive season and Navratri celebrations.

The song, penned by Jayashri Trivedi, has been co-sung by Aamir Mir and Asees Kaur and manages to strike a balance between a melodious track and a fun traditional dance number.

Commenting on the song, Amit Trivedi said in a statement: "After the success of 'Moti Veraana' and the love that we received for the song, we thought of coming out with 'Dhol'.

"The idea was to create a catchy foot-tapping number that would make the listener wear their dancing shoes especially since this year garba and dandiya celebrations will be on ground for the first time post the pandemic."

He added: "I sincerely hope, 'Dhol' receives as much love from the audiences as my previous tracks and people enjoy it just as much as we did while making it."

On the big screen, meanwhile, Amit is gearing up for two simultaneous releases: R. Balki's 'Chup - Revenge of the Artist' and the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana-starrer 'Goodbye'. Trivedi has composed and sung for both films.

Source: IANS

 

