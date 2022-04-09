Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.

"Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..

love and love," he wrote.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is the official Hindi adaptation of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise. It has been hosted by Big B since its inception in 2000, except for during the third season, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the acting front, Amitabh's upcoming film is 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in 'Uunchaai', 'Good Bye' and 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

SOURCE IANS 

