Amitt K. Singh opens up on body transformation for 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan'

MUMBAI: Television actor Amitt K. Singh has revealed how and why he transformed his body for his role in the daily soap "Ranju Ki Betiyaan".

While Amitt had gained 15 kilos for his role in a film towards the end of last year, his transformation to get into his avatar of Rajveer in the show has surprised viewers.

Talking his transformation, Amitt shared: "I gained 15 kgs for a film in November last year. The real challenge started when I had to lose extra inches for Ranju ki Betiyaan's introduction scene. When I came to know that my character's (Rajveer) introduction scene starts from a pool, and I have to be ultra-fit with abs and a chiseled body, I found this very difficult yet exciting."

"Rajveer is an outrageous boy. My trainer and I discussed how my character's body structure should be, and we came to the conclusion that he should have lean swimmer's body and not a very muscular bulky frame. When we started training, it seemed difficult to achieve what we wanted, but with hours of intense workout sessions, proper rest and a strict diet, we could achieve what we desired," the 29-year-old actor added.

The drama series "Ranju Ki Betiyaan" airs on Dangal TV.

