Amrapali Gupta eager to resume acting after a gap due to the pandemic

MUMBAI: Actress Amrapali Gupta, who couldn't make time to shoot in 2021, wants to resume her acting career in 2022. The actress was last seen as Mamta Verma in TV show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'.

She says: "As Covid-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes and new responsibilities in our life, so I couldn't take on any project earlier this year. My priority was my son Kabir and his studies. As physical classes did not happen, I was all busy helping him to manage everything at home. As Yash (husband) was also busy with shoots. So, I had to be at home with my son."

The actress popularly known for featuring in shows like 'Qubool Hai', 'Adhuri Kahaani Hamari', 'Ishqbaaz' among others now wants to resume her acting career. "I feel now Kabir can manage things on his own. He is a learned kid. So I wish to resume my acting career. I'm now open to taking new shows."

Amrapali earned fame after featuring in 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan' and later she married actor Yash Sinha who was her co-star in the show. The duo also participated in the dance reality TV show 'Nach Baliye'.

SOURCE : IANS