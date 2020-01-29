News

Amruta Khanvilkar set to rock the party in red

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar recently took to Instagram and shared a perfect sparkly look.

Wearing a red sequin dress and blending her look with light make-up, Amruta left her fans in awe of her style quotient.

"Beautiful," a user commented.

"Looking stunning," another user wrote.

Amruta is currently gearing up for the launch of the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", which has been shot in Bulgaria. She has worked in several Marathi movies. She has garnered a lot of appreciation for her roles in "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli" and "Natrang".

Tags > Amruta Khanvilkar, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, Natrang, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The...

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days