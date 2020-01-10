Amruta Khanvilkar shines bright in yellow

MUMBAI: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar made a bright fashionable statement by opting for a yellow blazer dress for her recent outing.



The actress slipped into a yellow ensemble with a deep plunging neckline for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie "Malang" here. She looked smart and confident, while channelling a formal yet comfortable vibe.



She paired her outfit with grey striped heels, which took her attire to a whole new level, and kept her hair open. She looked stunning as she posed with "Malang" co-stars Disha Patani and Elli AvrRam.



Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" also features Kunal Kemmu. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman and will release on February 14.



Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in "Raazi", a serial killer Lovina in web series "Damaged" and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer "Satyamev Jayate". She has also done shows such as "Time Bomb 9/11" and "24" as well as some reality shows.

Source: IANS