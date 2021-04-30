Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar get married in a secret ceremony?

MUMBAI: Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar are well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. They are rumoured to have been dating for two years.

Angira’s debuted in Netflix film Love Per Square Foot. This film also marked the directorial debut of Anand Tiwari. It is said that during the shoot of this film, the two ended up falling hard for each other, and they have been together ever since.

They are quite active on social media and frequently put up posts for each other. The two have always supported one another in all aspects, including professionally.

As per sources, they got hitched in a small ceremony in Mumbai today. Their family and close friends attended the wedding, whereas some were a part of it online through Zoom.

The bride and groom were dressed in Indian attire, and owing to the current COVID situation, they decided to keep it simple.

Anand has been a part of many successful web series and movies like Go Goa Gone, Nail Polish, Uddan, Kites, and Aisha, and today, he is also a very successful director.

On the other hand, Angira has been a part of web series and movies like Bang Baaja Baaraat and Commando 3.

