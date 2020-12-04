Anang Desai to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi will soon witness the entry of a new actor.

Veteran actor Anang Desai, who has been part of TV industry for decades now and has entertained viewers by playing varied roles and has appeared in more than 80 television shows and is popularly known for his portrayal of the character Babuji in popular show Khichdi, has been roped in for the show.

We could not get more details on his character however it will be an interesting one.

Mere Sai stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role and it is produced by Dashami Creations. The makers are also bringing a new show titled Ahilya on Sony TV and Rudrakal in Star Plus.

