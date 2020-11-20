And it's not just women, even men and children follow Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" is a mirror to the society which believed that a woman's job is only in the kitchen, and her identity is restricted to her home. And Anupamaa's new avatar is not just setting examples but is also pushing women to go out there and conquer the world because the sky is the limit. But the show has done much more than talking about woman empowerment, so much so that the fan base is not restricted to just women, but even men and children love to watch the show.

Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa has definitely given the much-needed confidence and strength to women and has also made the men and children acknowledge the efforts a woman puts in her house. Though Sudhanshu Pandey's character Vanraj is shown in a bad light, it gives the audience moral enlightenment. In a way, it is also teaching a lesson to all those men who think it's their birthright to dominate and overpower women. It is also a big learning lesson for kids, who think their mothers are nothing more than homemakers and can't do anything in life. It has definitely created a better understanding and a much broader mindset. And the fan base is not just restricted to rural and urban India, the show is doing wonders internationally too, because no matter which country you are in, there is an Anupamaa in every household.

The show "Anupamaa" is going strong much like its lead character and is at a very crucial point where Anupamaa is going to establish her own identity. The upcoming episodes are going to be more dramatic, so keep watching and keep loving "Anupamaa". Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show also features Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale. It airs on Star Plus.