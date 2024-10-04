Andrea Agassi was my favorite and I was in love with Steffi Graff: Romiit Raaj

MUMBAI: Romiit Raaj, who was last seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has picked up playing tennis as a hobby. Talking about his new interest, he said, “I have always been fascinated by tennis since childhood, Andrea Agassi was my favorite and I was in love with Steffi Graff.”



As a teenager, he even took tennis lessons, and his love for the sport has stayed ever since. “We had a DI Club next to my house in Kolkata where Leander Paes played very often, I was busy playing rugby at Calcutta Cricket & Football Club for the school team, so I never got time to learn tennis then. However, every 3 to 6 months, I felt I had to learn something totally new and challenging, and hence I started learning tennis.”



“I loved watching Wimbledon, US Open, and French Open, and in fact, I wanted to join my brothers to watch Wimbledon last year but had to drop out of plan because of my shoot schedule. My cousins went and saw it,” he added.



Romiit feels that tennis is a sport where the players are constantly on the run when they are on the court and said, “Tennis is an amazing game where you need stamina, power, and full body coordination. You are constantly on the move; foot movement is very much like boxing, and you just can't stand in one place.”



He now wants his daughter to learn the sport too, and shared, “My daughter will be learning tennis during her summer vacations. I taught her badminton, and she loves playing that game now.”



His love for sports knows no bounds, and he even learned golf for a role. “I had to learn golf for a role in a web series, and I really enjoyed playing at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club,” he ended.