Andy Kumar on his talk show: Celebrities say they have a comfort level that sometimes makes them reveal more than they want

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 23:45
Andy Kumar

MUMBAI:   Actor Andy Kumar’s talk show Andy's Royalties has been running for two years now on YouTube. It is a super duper hit, and many celebrities have graced it with their presence.

Talking about the same, he says, “A lot of the episodes are already aired. I think there are 40 plus celebrities already like Shamita Shetty Gauhar Khan, Shilpa Saklani , Rahul Mahajan, Moose Jatana, Pooja Mishra, Manu Punjabi, Donal Bisht, Divya Agarwal, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Akasa Singh, Prerna Sehajpal, Aarshi Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Srishty Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Noman Elahi, Rajiv Adatia, Roach Keela, Neha Bhasin, Amit Tandon, Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit, Kamya Punjabi and others have already joined.

He adds, “The new episodes which have just started, feature Palak Purswani. Archana Gautam and Divya Seth, and Khushi Shaikh, the first transgender model, who is very viral on Instagram, and on the 20th September 2023 Sunny Leone is also going to be here on our channel. So, I'm very excited to learn more about Sunny Leone.”

He says about how his show stands apart, “I think this show is fun and light hearted and stands out from the usual talk shows we see. But honestly, it's working very well. Many people who have come on the show have represented themselves very well and shared their stories. Rakhi Sawant has recently been featured on the show with her recent controversy. Adil , and Rajashree have also joined us. Sherlyn Chopra is set to come to the show on 21st September. We have tried to bring various people on the show, like we got Ashley Rebello. We wanted to introduce stars from behind the camera as well. It is important that they should be introduced to the audience, and fans should know what goes behind the camera and the stories of those who make Bollywood what it is. And I’m thinking on how we can make this channel grow. We also do a Bigg Boss review.  Big Boss will start in October, so we are fully prepared for it.”

Ask him how he rates the show, and he says, “The strength of this show is that it's a casual chat. We discuss celebrities' ups and downs, successes, failures, challenges, and life experiences. Many celebrities who have come here say that they have a comfort level that allows them to have an easy-going chat and be themselves.”

He says about future plans,” First of all, YouTube has become our #1 priority. We create daily content here. We are running a chat show here on YouTube, and the Bigg Boss review is ongoing. I also make hilarious skits on my channel. The funny parodies have upset some big TV stars, causing viral controversies. I’m a flag bearer for dating shows, so There's an idea for an online dating show. And talking about TV, I am definitely looking for television opportunities. Whether it's hosting a show or acting in a web series, I'm open to it now. I'm now also focusing on producing. I have a sitcom, a dating show, and there's also a pageant that I have been working on for quite some time. These projects are close to my heart and are what I'm passionate about
 

Andy kumar Shamita Shetty Gauhar Khan Shilpa Saklani Rahul Mahajan Moose Jatana Pooja Mishra Manu Punjabi Donal Bisht Divya Agarwal Rubina Dilaik Niki Tamboli Akasa Singh Prerna Sehajpal Aarshi Khan Vidhi Pandya Srishty Rode Abhinav Shukla Noman Elahi RAJIV ADATIA Roach Keela Neha Bhasin Amit Tandon Pavitra Punia Shardul Pandit Kamya Punjabi Palak Purswani Archana Gautam Divya Seth Khushi Shaikh Rakhi Sawant Rajashree Adil  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 23:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
MUMBAI:  Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.She debuted with...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience...
Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.He is known as the Birbal...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
MUMBAI: Is Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan matched by another celebrity for warmth and wit? Perhaps, but it doesn't...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Latest Video
Related Stories
REEM SHAIKH
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
SHEEZAN KHAN
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
Vandana Karmakar
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
HUSSAIN KUWAJERWALA
Wow! Hussain Kuwajerwala opens up about his feelings while returning to Indian Idol as a host, reveals his biggest responsibility
Rahul Vaidya
Wow! Disha Parmar opens up about the magical experience of motherhood; Says 'The way she looks into my eyes...'