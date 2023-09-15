Andy Kumar on his talk show: Celebrities say they have a comfort level that sometimes makes them reveal more than they want

MUMBAI: Actor Andy Kumar’s talk show Andy's Royalties has been running for two years now on YouTube. It is a super duper hit, and many celebrities have graced it with their presence.

Talking about the same, he says, “A lot of the episodes are already aired. I think there are 40 plus celebrities already like Shamita Shetty Gauhar Khan, Shilpa Saklani , Rahul Mahajan, Moose Jatana, Pooja Mishra, Manu Punjabi, Donal Bisht, Divya Agarwal, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Akasa Singh, Prerna Sehajpal, Aarshi Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Srishty Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Noman Elahi, Rajiv Adatia, Roach Keela, Neha Bhasin, Amit Tandon, Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit, Kamya Punjabi and others have already joined.

He adds, “The new episodes which have just started, feature Palak Purswani. Archana Gautam and Divya Seth, and Khushi Shaikh, the first transgender model, who is very viral on Instagram, and on the 20th September 2023 Sunny Leone is also going to be here on our channel. So, I'm very excited to learn more about Sunny Leone.”

He says about how his show stands apart, “I think this show is fun and light hearted and stands out from the usual talk shows we see. But honestly, it's working very well. Many people who have come on the show have represented themselves very well and shared their stories. Rakhi Sawant has recently been featured on the show with her recent controversy. Adil , and Rajashree have also joined us. Sherlyn Chopra is set to come to the show on 21st September. We have tried to bring various people on the show, like we got Ashley Rebello. We wanted to introduce stars from behind the camera as well. It is important that they should be introduced to the audience, and fans should know what goes behind the camera and the stories of those who make Bollywood what it is. And I’m thinking on how we can make this channel grow. We also do a Bigg Boss review. Big Boss will start in October, so we are fully prepared for it.”

Ask him how he rates the show, and he says, “The strength of this show is that it's a casual chat. We discuss celebrities' ups and downs, successes, failures, challenges, and life experiences. Many celebrities who have come here say that they have a comfort level that allows them to have an easy-going chat and be themselves.”

He says about future plans,” First of all, YouTube has become our #1 priority. We create daily content here. We are running a chat show here on YouTube, and the Bigg Boss review is ongoing. I also make hilarious skits on my channel. The funny parodies have upset some big TV stars, causing viral controversies. I’m a flag bearer for dating shows, so There's an idea for an online dating show. And talking about TV, I am definitely looking for television opportunities. Whether it's hosting a show or acting in a web series, I'm open to it now. I'm now also focusing on producing. I have a sitcom, a dating show, and there's also a pageant that I have been working on for quite some time. These projects are close to my heart and are what I'm passionate about

